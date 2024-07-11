Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,370.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,370 ($55.98) and last traded at GBX 4,345 ($55.66), with a volume of 135310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,325 ($55.40).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($63.40) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Clarkson

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,108.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,837.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,578.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($52.20), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($979,889.52). In related news, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($51.24), for a total value of £187,120 ($239,682.34). Also, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($52.20), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($979,889.52). 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

