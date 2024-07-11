CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, a growth of 1,280.1% from the June 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CLP Price Performance

Shares of CLPHY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

