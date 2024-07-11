Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 314,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %
COEP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,179. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
