Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 314,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

COEP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,179. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

