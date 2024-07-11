Compound Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $47.56 or 0.00082159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $397.56 million and $26.52 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010553 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,584 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,584.23645434 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.26306017 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $22,205,507.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

