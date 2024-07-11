Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$0.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CJR.B shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

CJR.B opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$1.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

