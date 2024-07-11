Cosmos Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $6.06 or 0.00010502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $91.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.