Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,688,000 after acquiring an additional 552,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,640,940,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.73.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $884.31. 1,740,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $822.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.76. The firm has a market cap of $392.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $526.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

