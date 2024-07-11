Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $830.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $765.00 to $830.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $33.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $851.08. 3,492,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $825.62 and its 200 day moving average is $751.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.7% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 101,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

