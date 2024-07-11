Creditcoin Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 17% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $179.52 million and $24.24 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001352 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

