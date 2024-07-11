Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,445 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 1,852,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,323. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

