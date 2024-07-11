Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 3,054 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 1,739,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

