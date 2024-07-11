Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,225 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NICE were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.9% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.38. 275,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.76.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.07.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

