Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after buying an additional 1,229,839 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its holdings in ACM Research by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after buying an additional 767,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ACM Research by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 560,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 34,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACM Research by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 70,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.57. 643,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

