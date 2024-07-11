Csenge Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,311,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock traded down $7.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $885.66. 274,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,476. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $966.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $874.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.