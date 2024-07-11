Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KCE traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.97. 19,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $80.19 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $227.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

