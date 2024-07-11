Csenge Advisory Group Has $568,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ACGL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.01. 815,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,942. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

