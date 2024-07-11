Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,812,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,732. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

