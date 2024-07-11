Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,090. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

