Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 687,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,634. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

