Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,836 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,849 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.41. 2,325,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,708. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $392.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

