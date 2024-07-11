Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,386,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.90. 492,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,415. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

