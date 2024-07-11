Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 161,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $48.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

