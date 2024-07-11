Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after purchasing an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,574,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,706,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,097,000 after purchasing an additional 74,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.40. 2,035,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,939. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.