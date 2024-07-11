Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,766 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
MOAT traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,406 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
