Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,564 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.