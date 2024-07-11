Csenge Advisory Group Sells 783 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.45. 5,652,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,907,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $443.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.