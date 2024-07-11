Csenge Advisory Group Takes $1.83 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 223,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,994. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $88.15. The company has a market capitalization of $619.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.