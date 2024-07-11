Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
Shares of CULP opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Culp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.