CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVRX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get CVRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVRX

CVRx Trading Up 19.6 %

CVRX traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 612,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.27. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVRx will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CVRx in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.