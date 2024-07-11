CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CVS Health by 33.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 245,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 61,205 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 75,559 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $9,184,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.18. 2,667,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,791,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

