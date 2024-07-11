CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $315.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

Shares of CYBR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.75. 274,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,245. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.83 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.82 and a 200-day moving average of $246.91.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,797,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,736,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

