DA Davidson Trims WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Target Price to $303.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $313.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s current price.

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.35. 238,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,748. WD-40 has a one year low of $194.09 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $38,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $19,697,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $20,491,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,223,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,180,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

