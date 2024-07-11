DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $27,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 951,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

