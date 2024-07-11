DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 23,196 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.12% of J&J Snack Foods worth $31,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,562,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 522,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 12,431.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

JJSF stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.82. 153,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,360. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.61. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.58.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.22%.

In other news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

