Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

DAWN stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,504.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,207,830. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,834,000. Estuary Capital Management LP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728,240 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

