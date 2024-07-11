DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00083518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010551 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

