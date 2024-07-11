Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Critical Contrast

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Deliveroo and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -131.05% -115.96% -62.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deliveroo and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deliveroo 0 2 2 0 2.50 ContextLogic 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deliveroo and ContextLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic $287.00 million 0.48 -$317.00 million ($11.98) -0.47

Deliveroo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Summary

Deliveroo beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

