Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Demant A/S stock remained flat at $21.96 during trading on Thursday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

