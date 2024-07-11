DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 328.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DEUZF stock remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.