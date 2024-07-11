DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310,728 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $755,103. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.09. 583,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.