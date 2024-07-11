dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $33,400.53 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,746 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99494916 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $198.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

