Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 203.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE DLR traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $155.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,281. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $155.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average is $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

