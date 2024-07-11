Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.69

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 27617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.