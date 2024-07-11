Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Up 329.9% in June

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 329.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFGX. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,599,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 927.7% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 68,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFGX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.03. 27,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,380. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $53.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.