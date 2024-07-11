Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPUU traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.63. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,141. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $139.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.98.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

