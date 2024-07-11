Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,648,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,038,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.