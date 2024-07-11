Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. 13,580,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,235. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

