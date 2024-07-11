Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Purchases 64,510 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2,676.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,510 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 551,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,792,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,343.1% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 295,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 274,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 187,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,615,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of -475.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

