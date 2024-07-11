Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.25. 8,322,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $286.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

