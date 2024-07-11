Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 2.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,333. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

